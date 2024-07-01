OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Microsoft Alerts More Customers to Email Theft in Expanding Midnight Blizzard Hack

Cyber, News Briefs / by

Shockwaves from the Russian government’s hack of Microsoft’s corporate infrastructure continue to spread with news that the software giant is notifying surprised customers that their emails were also stolen by the Midnight Blizzard hackers. According to published reports, Redmond’s incident response team is providing a secure portal for customers to view specifics of emails stolen. Earlier this year, Microsoft described the incident as an “ongoing attack.” While the full scope of the incident remains in flux, surprised customers posted screenshots of the latest Microsoft notifications on social media, confirming the hack had a broader impact on the company’s customer base. 

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/microsoft-alerts-more-customers-to-email-theft-in-expanding-midnight-blizzard-hack/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.