Microsoft Alerts More Customers to Email Theft in Expanding Midnight Blizzard Hack

Shockwaves from the Russian government’s hack of Microsoft’s corporate infrastructure continue to spread with news that the software giant is notifying surprised customers that their emails were also stolen by the Midnight Blizzard hackers. According to published reports, Redmond’s incident response team is providing a secure portal for customers to view specifics of emails stolen. Earlier this year, Microsoft described the incident as an “ongoing attack.” While the full scope of the incident remains in flux, surprised customers posted screenshots of the latest Microsoft notifications on social media, confirming the hack had a broader impact on the company’s customer base.

