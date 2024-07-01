OODA Loop

Juniper Networks Warns of Critical Authentication Bypass Vulnerability

Juniper Networks warns of a critical vulnerability leading to authentication bypass on Session Smart router and conductor products. The issue impacts all Session Smart routers and conductors running in high-availability redundant configurations, the company explains. An Authentication Bypass allows a network-based attacker to bypass authentication and take full control of the device. They have released versions of software that address the vulnerability. 

