Juniper Networks warns of a critical vulnerability leading to authentication bypass on Session Smart router and conductor products. The issue impacts all Session Smart routers and conductors running in high-availability redundant configurations, the company explains. An Authentication Bypass allows a network-based attacker to bypass authentication and take full control of the device. They have released versions of software that address the vulnerability.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/juniper-networks-warns-of-critical-authentication-bypass-vulnerability/