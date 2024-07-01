Hamas Says No News on Truce Deal as Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest

Hamas says there’s been no progress in ceasefire talks with Israel over the war on Gaza. Tens of thousands of protesters came together to demand an immediate ceasefire deal to bring the captives home from Gaza. Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official based in Lebanon, said on Saturday the Palestinian group is still ready to discuss any truce proposal that ends the nearly nine-month conflict. Arab mediators’ efforts, backed by the United States, have so far failed to conclude a ceasefire with both sides blaming each other for the impasse.

