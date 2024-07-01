On Thursday, GetReal Labs, a startup focused on combating malicious manipulated content and deepfakes, announced that it has emerged from stealth mode. The startup has been incubated for two years by Ballistic Ventures and UC Berkeley Professor Hany Farid. GetReal Labs seeks to tackle the issue of synthetically generated content on the internet by authenticating content, detecting deception, and keeping organizations and users worldwide protected from inauthentic profiles and other types of deepfakes. The company says its advanced authentication and protection capabilities translate into real-time detection and deep understanding of the risks faced, support forensic analysis, and can help organizations make confident decisions.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/getreal-labs-emerges-from-stealth-to-tackle-deepfakes/