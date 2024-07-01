Chinese Rocket Accidentally Launches During Test, Then Crashes

A commercial Chinese rocket accidentally launched during a ground test on Sunday. It climbed into the air before crashing into a nearby mountain. The accident seems to have occurred during a static fire test, when the engines are ignited as if for takeoff but the rocket remains secured to the ground. Space Pioneer said the accident occurred because of a structural failure in the connection between the rocket and its testing platform. The commercial space industry has expanded rapidly in recent years alongside the government’s growing space ambitions. Space Pioneer, also known as Beijing Tianbing Technology, is a major player in that industry.
Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/01/world/asia/china-rocket-launch-crash.html