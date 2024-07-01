Chinese Rocket Accidentally Launches During Test, Then Crashes

A commercial Chinese rocket accidentally launched during a ground test on Sunday. It climbed into the air before crashing into a nearby mountain. The accident seems to have occurred during a static fire test, when the engines are ignited as if for takeoff but the rocket remains secured to the ground. Space Pioneer said the accident occurred because of a structural failure in the connection between the rocket and its testing platform. The commercial space industry has expanded rapidly in recent years alongside the government’s growing space ambitions. ​​Space Pioneer, also known as Beijing Tianbing Technology, is a major player in that industry.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/01/world/asia/china-rocket-launch-crash.html