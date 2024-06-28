World’s largest maritime drills begin in an increasingly tense Asia Pacific 

The bi-annual Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) maritime exercises have begun in Hawaii. RIMPAC unites 29 countries and their militaries every other year for five weeks of training. The event aims to strengthen relations between the countries and make them prepared to protect “a free and open Indo-Pacific.” Israel is participating in its third RIMPAC, causing protests from pro-Palestinian groups in the region. Other countries present at this year’s event include South Korea, Japan, and India. This year’s RIMPAC comes at a time of increased regional tension. China has increased military exercises around Taiwan and is clashing with the Philippines. Russia has also increased its presence in the region, recently visiting China, North Korea, and Vietnam. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hinted that the U.S. may be attempting to build an alliance similar to NATO in the region.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/6/28/worlds-largest-maritime-drills-begin-in-an-increasingly-tense-asia-pacific