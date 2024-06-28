Voting under way in Iran’s snap presidential election 

Voting has commenced for Iran’s snap presidential election following the death of former president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash this past May. Iranians must choose between four candidates, all of whom are loyal to the supreme leader. The election comes at a time of increasing public frustration in Iran, and the country is facing Western pressure over its nuclear program. Additionally, regional tensions are escalating with the ongoing war between Israel and two of Iran’s allies, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although the outcome of the election will not have a large impact on Iran’s politics, it could influence the succession to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The results are expected to be officially announced in two days, as the ballots must be manually counted.

