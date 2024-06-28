US Announces Charges, Reward for Russian National Behind Wiper Attacks on Ukraine 

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced charges against Amin Tomovich Stigal, a Russian national. Stigal is being charged for his role in the series of cyberattacks against Ukraine prior to Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022. It is believed that he is a part of Cadet Blizzard, a Russian-sponsored actor which operates on behalf of the Russian GRU. The individual, alongside other actors, infected Ukrainian government networks with WhisperGate. The actors aimed to destroy target computers and their data. The U.S. is willing to pay a reward reaching up to $10 million for information about Stigal’s current location.

