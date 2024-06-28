North Korea Says It Tested Multiple-Warhead Missile Technology 

On Thursday, North Korea revealed that it had tested multiple-warhead missile technology for the first time. This announcement comes just days after Putin’s visit to the country, where an agreement between Russia and North Korea to support each other’s militaries was reached. North Korea’s testing of new military technology suggests that the country is ambitiously attempting to upgrade their nuclear arsenal, just as experts had feared would happen after the agreement. The capability that North Korea was testing, known as “multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle,” or MIRV, would be an immense threat to the U.S. if achieved. MIRV capability is much more difficult for missile defense systems to intercept.

