Largest Croatian hospital under cyberattack 

Croatia’s largest hospital, the University Hospital Centre Zagreb, has been under cyberattack since Wednesday night. As a result, the hospital has primarily switched offline and has shut down its information system. While the hospital’s emergency service and medical laboratories are functioning as normal, medical reports cannot be printed out. This is greatly slowing down the processing of patients, and some patients will be sent to other hospitals. The hospital’s Assistant Director, Milivoj Novak, stated that patients’ information wasn’t leaked. Russian hacker group NoName057(16) has claimed responsibility for the attack. It is possible that the cyberattack is a part of recent Russian operations targeting European and NATO countries.

