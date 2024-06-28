China-Sponsored Attackers Target 40K Corporate Users in 90 Days 

In just the past three months, three new phishing campaigns have compromised over 40,000 users, including top-level executives. Using browsers, the attacks are able to target various industries, entering corporate environments. The attacks can get past network security and have demonstrated the ability to evolve. The three phishing campaigns are called LegalQloud, Eqooqp, and Boomer. They use what experts call a highly evasive and adaptive threat (HEAT) attack, and are aimed at credential phishing. There is evidence connecting these attacks to China-sponsored threat actors.

