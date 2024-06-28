Chicago Children’s Hospital Says 791,000 Impacted by Ransomware Attack 

Following the ransomware attack of a Chicago children’s hospital in January, it has now been revealed that 791,000 individuals were impacted. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago fell victim to a ransomware attack from January 26 to January 31, 2024. During this period cybercriminals had access to the hospital’s systems. A wide range of information has been compromised, including patient name, address, date of birth, driver’s license number, Social Security number, medical condition or diagnosis, health claims information, and more. The Rhysidia ransomware group has claimed credit for the attack. The group additionally claims that they have sold the stolen data. The hospital is currently in the process of contacting the hundreds of thousands of individuals whose information was compromised during the attack.

