Bolivian General Is Arrested After Apparent Coup Attempt 

In what appears to be an attempted coup on Wednesday, a top Bolivian general and other military officials tried to storm the presidential palace. Although the coup quickly failed, the general was taken into custody hours later. General Juan José Zuñiga has stated that he was attempting to “re-establish democracy.” The attempted coup lasted three hours, and it was evident that the plan lacked support. Prior to his arrest, General Zuñiga claimed that Bolivia’s president Luis Arce asked him to stage the coup attempt to help the president’s popularity. There is no evidence to support these claims.

