Baidu launches upgraded AI model, says user base hits 300 mln

Chinese search engine giant Baidu on Friday unveiled an upgraded version of its artificial intelligence (AI) model, Ernie 4.0 Turbo, as it seeks to maintain its position in China’s competitive AI market. The launch follows the October 2023 release of Ernie 4, which Baidu claimed rivaled OpenAI’s GPT-4 in capabilities. The new model will be accessible to the public via web and mobile app interfaces, with developers able to integrate the technology through Baidu’s Qianfan AI platform, the company’s Chief Technology Officer Wang Haifeng said at a corporate event. Wang said Ernie has reached 300 million users since its launch. Baidu on Friday also announced an upgrade to its PaddlePaddle AI ecosystem, which it said now supports 14.65 million developers and serves 370,000 businesses and institutions. OpenAI announced this week plans to block access to its API from China and other countries starting July 9. The decision affects numerous Chinese startups that have been using OpenAI’s technology. In response, Baidu, Alibaba and other domestic AI firms have launched initiatives to attract affected users, offering free migration services and incentives.

