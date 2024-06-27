Siemens Sicam Vulnerabilities Could Facilitate Attacks on Energy Sector

In May Siemens informed customers that new updates containing patches for vulnerabilities, one medium-security, and two high-severity flaws.

According to Siemens, the vulnerabilities have the potential to be exploited in attacks targeting the energy sector. One of the security holes known as CVE-2024-31484 could be exploited to read memory, accessing sensitive data for users. This could lead to arbitrary code execution, and evolve into a denial-of-service (DoS) condition. The second vulnerability, known as CVE-2024-31485, enables threat actors to intercept password information of users and execute arbitrary code. The third vulnerability, CVE-2024-31486 also takes advantage of compromised password and user information, allowing threat actors to use remote shell access to gain credentialed access.

