OpenAI’s CTO says AI tools can ‘expand our intelligence,’ but may cause some creative jobs to disappear

OpenAI’s chief technology officer Mira Murati says AI may help expand humans’ creativity — but the technology could wipe out some creative jobs as well. On June 19, Dartmouth College’s school of engineering held a discussion with Murati about the potential effects OpenAI’s tools, such as ChatGPT, may have on different industries. During the conversation, the Dartmouth alum was asked if they would be capable of writing scripts and making films. “It certainly can do that as a tool,” she said. “I expect that we will collaborate with it and it’s going to make our creativity expand.” OpenAI’s tools will “lower the barrier for anyone to think of themselves as creative,” she added. However, she also said AI tools could have a potentially disruptive impact on creative industries. “Some creative jobs maybe will go away, but maybe they shouldn’t have been there in the first place if the content that comes out of it is not very high quality,” she said. Ultimately, “I really believe that using it as a tool for education [and] creativity will expand our intelligence and creativity and imagination.”When it comes to whether generative AI tools will be able to completely replace human creativity, the answer tends to be complicated for a few reasons. For one, generative AI learns differently than humans. Large language models, image generators and other generative AI tools use powerful algorithms to identify patterns in the datasets they’re trained on and use that information to generate new image, text or audio outputs based on users’ prompts. But humans still don’t have a clear understanding of how we learn, retain knowledge and develop creativity, says Theo Omtzigt, chief technology officer at Lemurian Labs. “If we do not have a mathematical understanding, or a scientific understanding, of what creates consciousness or creativity, we have no mechanism to instill it in an artificial system,” he told CNBC Make It in December.

Full report : OpenAI’s CTO says AI tools can ‘expand our intelligence,’ but may cause some creative jobs to disappear.