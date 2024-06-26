Ransomware disrupts Indonesia’s national data centre, LockBit gang claims US Federal Reserve breach 

Indonesia’s national data center has been disrupted by attackers using a LockBit variant. The hackers are requesting a ransom of $8 million, but so far the Indonesian government has refused to pay. The ransomware attackers used a LockBit variant called Brain Cipher to implement the attack. The disrupted data center supports over 200 Indonesian government agencies and public services. Indonesia is currently creating four national data centers, and in the meantime has set up two temporary national data centers. The temporary center located in Surabaya underwent the recent attack. The LockBit group formerly hacked Bank Syariah Indonesia, who refused to pay a ransom and subsequently had its stolen data leaked online. LockBit has additionally claimed to have breached the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday but did not provide any evidence.

