ICC issues arrest warrants for Russian army chief, former defence minister 

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for both Russia’s army chief and Russia’s former defense minister. They have been accused of directing attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, which the ICC has classified as war crimes and crimes against humanity. Former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov are the two Russians accused of these crimes. The specific strikes ordered by these two individuals were missile strikes against Ukrainian electric infrastructure. However, Russia states that Ukraine’s energy infrastructure qualifies as a military target. The country denies ever targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure. Russia is not a member of the ICC and does not recognize its jurisdiction, and therefore will not hand over any suspects accused by the court.

