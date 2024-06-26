Foreign Police Officers Land on the Ground in Haiti 

Foreign police officers have officially landed in Haiti in a plan to stop gang violence in the country. Thus far, 400 Kenyan police officers have arrived, but the total numbers of the internal force will eventually reach 2,500. The officers will spread out across the capital, attempting to take control of the city back from gangs. These armed groups are attacking police stations, freeing prisoners, and killing rampantly. Around 200,000 people have been forced from their homes between March and May. The Kenyan officers are expected to begin their time in Haiti with initiatives including retaking control of Haiti’s main port and major highways. Additionally, Haitian officials hope to regain control over a central hospital in Port-au-Prince. The deployment of foreign police officers to Haiti is expected to last at least a year, but the gangs have stated that they will fight back and some experts fear that the plan will fail.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/25/world/americas/haiti-kenya-police-gangs.html