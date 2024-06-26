EU Sanctions Six Russian Hackers 

Six individuals have been added to the European Union’s sanctions list following their cyberattacks against EU members and Ukraine. The Netherlands proposed the sanctions because of the individuals’ malicious cyber activities. Two of the individuals, Ruslan Peretyatko and Andrey Korinets, are believed to be Russian military intelligence officers. They were formerly charged and sanctioned by the U.S. and U.K. in December 2023 for their role in cyberespionage and influence operations. Mikhail Tsarev and Maksim Galochkin are two more of the sanctioned cybercriminals. They are believed to be part of a group called Wizard Spider which has caused economic damage to the EU. Lastly, Oleksandr Sklianko and Mykola Chernykh are likely members of the group known as Gamaredon and Armageddon which is linked to Russia’s FSB security service.

