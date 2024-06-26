EU launches membership talks with Moldova and Ukraine 

The European Union is set to formally launch membership talks with both Moldova and Ukraine after receiving agreement from its member states. Negotiations will begin on Tuesday, but are expected to take years. However, it is hoped that the commencement of these talks will encourage the countries to continue to leave Russia and its influence behind them. The negotiations will begin by screening how many laws in the two countries already comply with EU standards. Hungary made efforts to stop the agreement of the EU’s members to launch membership talks, and will hold the EU’s rotating presidency for the next six months. While Hungary holds this position it is unlikely that there will be progress towards next steps in the negotiations.

