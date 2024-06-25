OpenAI to further block access by mainland China, Hong Kong-based developers

ChatGPT creator OpenAI is tightening measures to block attempts from “unsupported countries and territories”, including mainland China and Hong Kong, to access its generative artificial intelligence (AI) services via application programming interfaces (APIs), according to a notice sent to Chinese developers, deepening the AI divide between China and the US. While Microsoft-backed OpenAI has rolled out its AI services in over 160 countries, the products remain officially unavailable in mainland China and Hong Kong. Users there have been turning to virtual private networks or third-party apps to access ChatGPT, while developers need to use proxies and outbound servers to bypass restrictions. OpenAI’s move, which is set to go into effect on July 9, could affect Chinese companies developing their own services based on OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs) – the technology that underpins ChatGPT and similar generative AI applications – according to some experts. The latest move by OpenAI essentially represents the US further restricting China’s access to advanced AI technology, according to an industry insider who declined to be named for discussing politically sensitive matters. A number of AI start-ups in China are building apps based on OpenAI’s large models, which also generate revenue for OpenAI, the person said, adding that if OpenAI strengthens its regulations, Chinese developers will have to turn to local alternatives.

