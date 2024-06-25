Google brings its Gemini AI to Gmail to help you write and summarize emails

Google is rolling out a new Gemini AI side panel in Gmail that can help you write emails and summarize email threads. The company is also adding the Gemini side panel to Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. The launch of the new features comes shortly after Google announced them last month at its I/O developer conference, which heavily focused on new AI offerings from the tech giant. With the new integration, you can use Gemini in Gmail to get help drafting an email or receive suggested responses to an email. Plus, you can ask questions and find specific information from emails within your inbox or from your Google Drive files. Google notes that while Gemini in Gmail will provide prompts to help you get started with your queries, you can also ask your own questions. For instance, you can ask Gemini: “What was the PO number for my agency?” Or, you can ask: “How much did the company spend on the last marketing event.” These features are only available to Google Workspace customers with a Gemini Business or Enterprise add-on, a Gemini Education or Education Premium add-on, or a Google One AI Premium subscription. In Docs, the Gemini side panel can help you write and refine your content, summarize information, and help you brainstorm ideas. You can also create content based on other files. In Slides, Gemini can help you generate new slides and custom images, as well as summarize presentations. The Gemini panel can also help you track and organize your data in Sheets. Plus, you can create tables, generate formulas, and get help with performing certain tasks. In Drive, the Gemini panel can summarize documents and get quick facts about a project.

