Ukraine Urges Allies to Allow Their Weapons to Target Russian Air Power

After bombs again rained on Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies to further ease restrictions on the use of Western weapons so that his forces could use them against Russian air bases. The Biden administration’s recent decision to allow Ukraine to use certain weapons to hit forces inside Russia has had an immediate impact. But the lifting of U.S. restrictions does not apply to the use of Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, some of which have a range of around 190 miles. Those longer-range weapons would be needed to hit air bases deep in Russian territory that are used by the bombers.

