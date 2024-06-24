U.N. Chief Warns Israel and Hezbollah of the Risk of a Wider War

After months of escalating violence along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the chief of the United Nations warned on Friday that “the risk for the conflict in the Middle East to widen is real — and must be avoided.” World leaders have tried for months to calm tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, trying to prevent a full-fledged war. But instead of quelling the conflict, strikes and counterstrikes across the border have become more intense. World leaders are trying to contain the conflict, highlighting how quickly the fighting could further escalate and extend.

