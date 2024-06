Russia, Ukraine trade air attacks as Moscow blames US for beach strike

Russia and Ukraine traded attacks which resulted in casualties overnight and into Sunday, officials from both sides say. The Ukrainian attack on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula was conducted with five US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles, the Russian defense ministry said.

Russian forces have been attempting to advance in Kharkiv, but have failed to make significant headway during its most recent attacks. Of the three missiles launched by Russia, Ukraine’s air defense systems destroyed two over the Kyiv region. Further, Russia has increasingly relied on relatively inexpensive guided bombs, dropped from a distance and involving fewer risks for its forces in its war in Ukraine.

