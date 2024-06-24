OODA Loop

Japan’s Space Agency Was Hit by Multiple Cyberattacks, but Officials Say No Sensitive Data Was Taken

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has suffered a series of cyberattacks, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites was not affected. JAXA has investigated the extent of illegal access while shutting down the affected networks and verifying that they did not contain classified information about operations of rockets and satellites and national security, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. Officials said JAXA is currently working with the government’s cybersecurity team to introduce countermeasures.

