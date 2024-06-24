Facial Recognition Startup Clearview AI Settles Privacy Suit

Facial recognition startup Clearview AI reached a settlement Friday in an Illinois lawsuit alleging its massive photographic collection of faces violated the subjects’ privacy rights. The case consolidated lawsuits from around the U.S. filed against Clearview, which pulled photos from social media and elsewhere on the internet to create a database it sold to businesses, individuals and government entities. Under the settlement, the victims whose privacy was breached now get to participate in any upside that is ultimately generated, thereby recapturing to the class to some extent the ownership of their biometrics,” said lead plaintiffs’ attorney Jon Loevy. But some privacy advocates and people pursuing other legal action called the agreement a disappointment that won’t change the company’s operations.

