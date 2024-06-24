ChatGPT could be smarter than your professor in the next 2 years

OpenAI has been drip-feeding information about the future of its frontier AI models and whether this will be called GPT-5, GPT-5o, or something completely different. The latest remarks from CTO Mira Muratti suggest within two years we’ll have something as intelligent as a professor. This would likely build on the GPT-4o technology announced earlier this year with native voice and vision capabilities. “If you look at the trajectory of improvement, GPT-3 was maybe toddler level intelligence, systems like GPT-4 are smart high schooler intelligence and in the next couple of years we’re looking at PhD level intelligence for specific tasks,” she said during a talk at Dartmouth. Some took this to suggest we’d be waiting two years for GPT-5 but looking at other OpenAI revelations, such as a graph showing ‘GPT-Next’ this year and ‘future models’ going forward and CEO Sam Altman refusing to mention GPT-5 in recent interviews — I’m not convinced. The release of GPT-4o was a game changer for OpenAI, creating something entirely new from scratch that was built to understand not just text and images but native voice and vision. While it hasn’t yet unleashed those capabilities, I think the power of GPT-4o has led to big changes. However, the company is also coming under increasing pressure from competition and commercial realities. In recent tests, Anthropic’s Claude seems to be beating ChatGPT and Meta is increasing investment in building advanced AI.

