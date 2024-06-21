After Russia and North Korea signed a mutual defense deal earlier this week, South Korea stated that it would consider supplying arms to Ukraine. In response, Putin has now said that Russia may send weapons to North Korea. He suggests that this is an appropriate response to the West’s supply of arms to Ukraine. These comments come after the West gave Ukraine permission to fire high-precision weapons at targets inside Russia. Russia hopes that its agreement with North Korea will discourage the West from aiding Ukraine. Putin has stated that South Korea would be making “a big mistake” by supplying weapons to Ukraine, and that Russia would respond aggressively. Putin has also hinted that Moscow is considering changing its nuclear weapons doctrine.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/6/20/putin-says-russia-may-send-weapons-to-north-korea