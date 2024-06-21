Personal and Chemical Facility Information Potentially Accessed in CISA Hack 

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) revealed that Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) data was possibly leaked after an attack in January 2024. In the attack, hackers exploited an Ivanti Connect Secure appliance zero-day to access CISA’s tool. It is believed that the attack may have impacted over 100,000 individuals. CISA states that some information on its systems may have been accessed by hackers during the attack. CISA is notifying all participants of the CFATS program who may have been impacted. The information that may have been compromised includes names, dates of birth, citizenship, passport number, and other details. Chemical facility information was also potentially accessed during the hack.

