Huawei unveils new Harmony OS, AI model in race for tech self-reliance

Huawei unveiled its latest operating system and an update to its Pangu large language model for artificial intelligence on Friday as the Chinese company continues working to completely cut its reliance on foreign technology and challenge leading players in AI, including OpenAI, Google, Apple and Nvidia. Huawei has made developing its own operating system to replace Google’s Android a priority since the U.S. put the company on a trade blacklist and curtailed its access to American technology and said its own solution has reached fully self-secured and controllable status. On the AI front, meanwhile, China is working to develop its own versions of OpenAI’s technology for generative AI as well as hardware solutions capable of competing with those of Nvidia. The new HarmonyOS Next will be used on all of Huawei’s products, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, cars, wearables and enterprise uses. The company says its operating system has been installed on more than 900 million devices since its debut a decade ago. “We have seized this opportunity to overtake [the others] on a bend by building an operating system that is self-controllable and secure,” Richard Yu, chairman of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, said at the company’s developers conference in the Chinese city of Dongguan on Friday. “In just over a decade, we have achieved some milestones that the Western countries took three to four decades to achieve.” The Pangu 5.0 LLM, meanwhile, has four different sizes of training models: the smallest one, which can be embedded on smartphones, a midsize model with up to 90 billion parameters, an “ultra” model with up to 230 billion parameters to handle complicated tasks for enterprises, and a “super” model that has a trillion of parameters, according to Huawei. Parameters are variables for adjusting training for AI. The bigger parameter count, the more powerful the model and the greater its ability to handle complex training tasks. Open AI’s latest GPT-4 has a parameter count of 1.76 trillion.

Full story : China’s leading smartphone maker, Huawei launches new Harmony operating system that will cover all devices and leverage company’s AI capabilities.