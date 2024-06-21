French Election Becomes ‘Nightmare’ for Nation’s Jews 

Last weekend, a 12-year-old Jewish girl was allegedly raped, leading to an outcry against increasing antisemitism in the country. This has become a key issue in the upcoming French parliamentary elections this month. French President Emmanuel Macron has responded by denouncing this surge of antisemitism in French schools. There were over 360 antisemitic incidents in France in just the first three months of this year. In the upcoming election, the National Rally party of Marine Le Pen has become one of the largest supporters of Israel and French Jews since the start of the Israel-Gaza conflict, but Le Pen has an antisemitic history . In contrast, Mr. Mélenchon’s France Unbowed has denounced Israel’s occupation of Gaza, labeling it as genocide.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/20/world/europe/french-election-antisemitism-jews.html