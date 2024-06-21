French Diplomatic Entities Targeted in Russian-Linked Cyber Attacks 

France’s information security agency ANSSI has revealed that French diplomatic entities were targeted by Russian-linked actors. These attacks have been attributed to a group tracked as Midnight Blizzard. This actor is closely related to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). These attacks involve phishing emails sent to French public organizations from foreign institutions. The phishing emails are also sent from individuals who have been compromised by Midnight Blizzard already. French embassies in Kyiv and Romania have been unsuccessfully targeted.

