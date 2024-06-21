Biden Bans Kaspersky Software, Gives Users 100 Days To Find Alternative 

Present Biden declared an immediate ban on Kaspersky software in the U.S., beginning with the sale of the software and continuing with a ban of its use in late September. The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) found that Kaspersky software poses “unacceptable risks to the United States’ national security.” The risks involved with the use of the software include threats from the Russian Federation and vulnerabilities within the software which could be exploited by Russia. BIS believes the software could be exploited in critical infrastructure, causing data theft, espionage, and system malfunction. Some services will not be affected by the ban, including threat intelligence, training, and consulting services. Kaspersky has committed to pursue legal options in attempts to overturn the ban, and insists that the company is not involved in any activities which threaten U.S. national security.

