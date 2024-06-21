3 Takeaways From Putin’s Trip to Vietnam 

Following Putin’s trip to North Korea, he dropped by Vietnam to visit the city of Hanoi. While Putin’s visit to North Korea focused solely on military matters, reviving a prior defense agreement, his time in Vietnam was far more laid back. Although Vietnam and Russia have strong military ties, Vietnam prioritizes its relations with the United States. This caused the talks to focus on less provocative subjects. Leaders in Hanoi discussed trade, education, energy, and science and technology with the Russian president. The first of three takeaways from this trip was that Putin’s visit was an attempt to show that he is not isolated from the world. Even with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Putin is still accepted and honored by leaders around the world. The second takeaway is that Putin’s made few public remarks. The statements he did make were relatively uncontroversial and neutral. Lastly, Putin’s visit allowed Vietnam to show that it can balance multiple relationships with major powers in an approach called “bamboo diplomacy.”

