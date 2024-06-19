Trump 2024 Campaign Fund Sparks Wave Of Crypto Scammer Frauds 

Trump’s 2024 presidential fundraising campaign has provided hackers with opportunities to create new frauds. Two recent developments during the campaign have given these new opportunities to attackers. The first is the Trump campaign’s decision to accept cryptocurrency donations, and the second was Trump’s conviction of 34 felony charges. Surges in donations to Trump’s campaign surrounding these events gave attackers the opportunity to enact convincing scams. Cybercriminals registered multiple online domains preceding the crypto donations announcement, one of which closely mirrored Trump’s campaign page. These scammers are monitoring each move by Trump’s campaign and basing their scamming strategies around the campaign’s steps.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywinder/2024/06/18/trump-2024-campaign-fund-fraud-warning-as-crypto-scammers-strike/?ss=cybersecurity