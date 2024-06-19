Sudan accuses UAE of fuelling civil war with arms supplies 

UN reports show credible evidence that the United Arab Emirates has been supplying weapons to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan. Late Tuesday, Sudan’s UN ambassador Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed accused the UAE of arming the RSF. The Sudanese government plans to submit a file on UAE actions to the International Criminal Court with evidence of the weapons supply. UAE Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab fired back at Sudan, stating that the accusation was designed to distract from “grave violations that are happening on the ground.” In the Darfur region, a city known for genocide two decades ago, crimes are being committed along ethnic lines.

