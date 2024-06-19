Putin and Kim Sign Pact Pledging Mutual Support Against ‘Aggression’

On Tuesday afternoon, Putin arrived in North Korea for the first time in 24 years. His arrival follows talks over the past weeks negotiating a meeting between Putin and Kim Jong Un, aiming to strengthen partnerships between Russia and North Korea. The war against Ukraine has caused Putin to lean more upon Mr. Kim, whose country is well stocked in munitions. Now, the two leaders have signed a pact which obliges them to assist each other in the event of “aggression” against either country. These actions are the farthest Russia has gone to support North Korea after previously teaming up with the U.S. to halt North Korea’s nuclear and missile program. This pledge will present new challenges to the U.S. and its allies, specifically South Korea. North Korea will have the opportunity to test and evaluate its missiles in live combat, further improving their design. Additionally, North Korea could potentially gain access to Russia’s military technology and satellites.

