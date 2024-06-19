OpenAI’s Mira Murati: LLMs Show No Sign of Plateauing

Few figures stand out like Mira Murati, the CTO of OpenAI. Lauded by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for her ability to blend technical expertise with commercial insight and a visionary outlook, Murati was credited with helming transformative AI projects at OpenAI such as ChatGPT, DALL-E, and GPT-4. At the Qualtrics X4 conference in May, she was interviewed by Gurdeep Pall, president of AI Strategy at Qualtrics on stage. She spoke at length about the potential of AI, what surprised her about GenAI, and what’s next at OpenAI, offering a glimpse into how OpenAI plans to navigate the future of AI. “From a technology perspective. We believed in scale, and we bet on the scaling paradigm. [It’s] this idea that you throw a ton of compute and data at this large language models, and that it will lead to emerging capabilities, that models will become more powerful and be able to do more things.” And it turns out that even the researchers at OpenAI were astounded by the results: “It’s one thing to sort of statistically predict the performance of the model and another to actually see the capabilities when you test them across different domains. When you see that the models can rhyme, do extremely well in biology tests or math tests – tests that we use to test people in colleges, that was a surprise.” Just like how GPT-4 was significantly better than GPT-3.5 in reasoning across multiple domains, Murati says she expects the next generation of GenAI model to deliver another “step change” in the form of new capabilities.

