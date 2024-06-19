Netanyahu slams US for ‘withholding’ weapons to Israel 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling out the U.S. government for continuing to withhold weapons from Israel. Netanyahu claims that the U.S. promised to work to remove restrictions, but the U.S. is still reviewing bomb shipments to Israel. The U.S. has continued to withhold weapon shipments to the Israeli military among concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza. However, the Biden administration is still authorizing weapon sales to Israel. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues to stress U.S. commitment to Israeli security, but states that the hold on heavy bombs remains in place. The Biden administration denies Netanyahu’s claims that the U.S. has withheld multiple weapon shipments, claiming that they have only paused one particular shipment of bombs.

