Rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon have led Israeli officials to state that they are prepared for an “all-out war” in Lebanon. Officials additionally state that the country has plans approved for an offensive targeting Hezbollah. These claims follow Hezbollah’s recent release of threatening drone footage showing civilian areas, a weapons manufacturing complex, and missile defense batteries. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has stated that Hezbollah will only stop its attacks against Israel if Israel halts its invasion of Gaza. These increased tensions are directly clashing with U.S. efforts to avoid escalation between Israel and Lebanon.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/6/19/israel-ready-for-all-out-war-in-lebanon