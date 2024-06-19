AMD Investigating Breach Claims After Hacker Offers to Sell Data 

AMD is currently investigating a potential breach after the hacker IntelBroker announced that it was selling AMD’s sensitive data. The announcement was made on the BreachForums cybercrime forum. The sensitive data allegedly includes customer and employee databases, information about future AMD products, source code, and more. IntelBroker shared multiple screenshots, attempting to prove his claims. AMD believes that if IntelBroker’s allegations are true, the data could come from a third-party instead of from the company’s own systems. The chipmaking company recently suffered a data breach back in 2020 as well.

