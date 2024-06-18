OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot platform ChatGPT keeps expanding with new features. It now offers a store — the GPT Store — for AI-powered applications and services. The recently introduced memories feature lets you save preferences so that chats are more tailored to you. And soon, ChatGPT will gain an upgraded voice mode, letting you interact with the platform more or less in real time. So, you might be wondering: How much does ChatGPT cost? It’s a tougher question to answer than you might think. OpenAI offers an array of plans for ChatGPT, both paid and free, aimed at customers ranging from individuals to nonprofits, small- and medium-sized businesses, educational institutions and enterprises. To keep track of the various ChatGPT subscription options available, we’ve put together a guide on ChatGPT pricing. We’ll keep it updated as new plans are introduced. Once upon a time, the free version of ChatGPT was quite limited in what it could do. But that’s changed as OpenAI has rolled out new capabilities and underlying generative AI models. ChatGPT free users get access to OpenAI’s flagship GPT-4o model, responses augmented with content from the web, access to the GPT Store and the ability to upload files and photos and ask questions about those uploads. Users can also store chat preferences as “memories” and leverage advanced data analysis, a ChatGPT feature that can “reason over” (i.e., analyze data from) files such as spreadsheets and PDFs. There are downsides that come with the free ChatGPT plan, however, including daily capacity limits on the GPT-4o model, depending on demand. Once a user reaches the limits, they’re switched automatically — albeit temporarily — to OpenAI’s less-capable GPT-3.5 model.

