Adobe upgrades Acrobat AI chatbot to add multi-document analysis, image generation

Adobe has announced a significant upgrade to the AI Assistant feature in Acrobat, the company’s popular PDF editing software. This update comes after the Assistant’s launch in February, which introduced AI-generated summaries and a chatbot that can answer questions about the contents of massive documents. Adobe is making this chatbot more capable starting tomorrow, adding the ability to analyze and query multiple documents at once. Acrobat is also gaining an AI image generator powered by the company’s Firefly model. Adobe already has a suite of generative AI-powered editing features in Photoshop and Illustrator, and it’s bringing those features to Acrobat as well. You’ll be able to remove backgrounds from images or make slight alterations directly within existing PDF documents. Adobe says that its generative AI models are “safe for work,” meaning they won’t compromise your privacy or create imagery that could affect a brand’s image. The multi-document AI analysis feature coming to Acrobat is arguably the much more interesting part of this update. Until now, the assistant focused on individual documents, allowing users to ask questions and receive answers with inline citations linked to sources within the document. Adobe is now expanding the feature to allow AI analysis from a group of documents instead. You’ll also be able to drag and drop non-PDF file types like Word and PowerPoint documents into the chatbot interface. From there, you can ask questions as usual or ask the AI to identify trends across multiple documents.

