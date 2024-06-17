OODA Loop

Will India’s Modi Break the Ice With Pakistan in his Third Term?

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third time as his country’s leader on June 9, seven counterparts from neighboring nations joined a very select audience in marking the moment. But there was one big difference from 2014: Missing from the lineup of visiting leaders was the prime minister of Pakistan. Now, as Modi begins his third term in office, with a sharply reduced mandate that has left him dependent on coalition allies to stay in power, analysts expect the Indian leader to pursue a tough posture towards Pakistan, with little incentive to seek any easing in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

