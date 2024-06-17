Runway unveils new hyper realistic AI video model Gen-3 Alpha, capable of 10-second-long clips

New York City-based Runway ML, also known as Runway, was among the earliest startups to focus on realistic high-quality generative AI video creation models. But following the debut of its Gen-1 model in February 2023 and Gen-2 in June 2023, the company has since seen its star occluded by other highly realistic AI video generators, namely OpenAI’s still-unreleased Sora model and Luma AI’s Dream Machine model released last week. That changes today, however, as Runway is hitting back in the generative AI video wars in a big way: today, it announced Gen-3 Alpha, what it says is in a blog post is the “first of an upcoming series of models trained by Runway on a new infrastructure built for large-scale multimodal training,” and a “a step towards building General World Models,” or AI models that can “represent and simulate a wide range of situations and interactions, like those encountered in the real world.” Gen-3 Alpha allows users to generate high-quality, detailed, highly realistic video clips of 10 seconds in length, with high precision and a range of emotional expressions and camera movements. No precise release date has yet been given for the model, with Runway only showing demo videos on its website and social account on X, and it is unclear if it will be available through Runway’s free tier or require a paid subscription to access (which starts at $15 per month or $144 per year). On X, Runway co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) Anastasis Germanidis wrote that Gen-3 Alpha “will soon be available in the Runway product, and will power all the existing modes that you’re used to (text-to-video, image-to-video, video-to-video), and some new ones that only are only now possible with a more capable base model”

