Pakistan-based threat actors have been observed targeting government entities in India as part of two espionage campaigns, according to security researchers at Cisco Talos and Volexity. One of the campaigns, called Operation Celestial Force, has been ongoing since at least 2018, relying on both Android and Windows malware to target individuals in the Indian defense, government, and related technology sectors. In a separate report, Volexity warns of a Pakistan-based threat actor tracked as UTA0137 that has been observed using the Go-based ‘Disgomoji’ malware to target Indian government entities for espionage purposes.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/pakistani-threat-actors-caught-targeting-indian-gov-entities/