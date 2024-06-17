OpenAI Appoints Former NSA Director Paul Nakasone to Board of Directors

Retired U.S. Army General and former National Security Agency (NSA) Director Paul M. Nakasone has joined the Board of Directors at artificial intelligence giant OpenAI. OpenAI says Nakasone’s insights will “contribute to OpenAI’s efforts to better understand how AI can be used to strengthen cybersecurity by quickly detecting and responding to cybersecurity threats.” Under General Nakasone’s leadership, the NSA established the unclassified Cybersecurity Collaboration Center and announced the formation of the Artificial Intelligence Security Center in September 2023.

