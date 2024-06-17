Netanyahu Opposed to Israeli Military ‘Tactical Pauses’ for Gaza Aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is opposed to plans announced by the military to hold daily tactical pauses in fighting along one of the main roads into the besieged and bombarded Gaza Strip to facilitate aid delivery into the Palestinian enclave. Netanyahu’s opposition to the tactical pauses underlined political tensions over the issue of aid coming into Gaza. The spat was the latest in a series of clashes between members of the coalition and the military over the conduct of the assault on Gaza.

